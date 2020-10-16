Also available on the nbc app

Courteney Cox is putting her own spin on a viral TikTok video! Nathan Apodaca went viral when he posted a video of himself longboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" with a bottle of cranberry juice in hand. The "Friends" actress paid tribute to it by filming herself roller skating and sipping some juice. From a closeup view, she looked absolutely effortless, but a wide shot revealed that she hadn't totally mastered her balance yet!

