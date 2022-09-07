ATEEZ Dishes On Inspiration Behind ‘THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW’ (EXCLUSIVE)
It seems like Courteney Cox misses the old Kanye West. The 58-year-old "Friends" alum shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page reacting to the rapper's now-deleted Instagram post, which read, "I actually didn't write the Tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had." In Courteney's video, she is jamming out to Ye's song, "Heartless," before noticing the rapper's message, in which she jokingly responds by setting down her phone, turning off the song and walking away.