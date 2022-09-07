It seems like Courteney Cox misses the old Kanye West. The 58-year-old "Friends" alum shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page reacting to the rapper's now-deleted Instagram post, which read, "I actually didn't write the Tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had." In Courteney's video, she is jamming out to Ye's song, "Heartless," before noticing the rapper's message, in which she jokingly responds by setting down her phone, turning off the song and walking away.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight