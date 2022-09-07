Main Content

Courteney Cox Has Funny Reaction To Kanye West Saying ''Friends' Wasn't Funny'

CLIP09/07/22

It seems like Courteney Cox misses the old Kanye West. The 58-year-old "Friends" alum shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page reacting to the rapper's now-deleted Instagram post, which read, "I actually didn't write the Tweet that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had." In Courteney's video, she is jamming out to Ye's song, "Heartless," before noticing the rapper's message, in which she jokingly responds by setting down her phone, turning off the song and walking away.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Courteney Cox, Kanye West, friends, Jennifer Aniston, lisa kudrow, funny, instagram, social media, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.