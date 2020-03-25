Also available on the NBC app

What a voice! Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette showcased her amazing talent as she belted out a beautiful rendition of "Burn" from the musical "Hamilton" while her mom joined her on the piano. The mother-daughter duo nailed the performance as they spent quality time together at home. The "Friends" star shared the heartwarming video following the pair's failed attempt to perform for pal Ellen DeGeneres on FaceTime!

Appearing: