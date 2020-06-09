Gwen Stefani Hilariously Drops Holiday Desserts & Serves Them Anyway: 'Don't Tell Blake Shelton'
CLIP 12/23/20
Main Content
Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon got married on Saturday and they celebrated the moment surrounded by thousands of people at a Philadelphia protest in honor of George Floyd. The happy couple reveal exclusively to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles what was going through their minds, what truly made them weep on their wedding day, and why they wanted to share the special moment with protesters.