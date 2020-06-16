Also available on the nbc app

New York couple Matt Robertson and Khani Le met on Hinge in early March. After their second date – during which they both joked about needing a vacation – they decided to book a spontaneous trip to Costa Rica. However, they had no idea once they arrived, they'd get stuck there for nearly 80 days due to the pandemic. Matt and Khani tell Access Hollywood all about their months-long third date.

