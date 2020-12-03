Main Content

Couple Finds Pandemic Success Making Cinnamon Rolls

CLIP12/02/20

Nashville couple Christin & Zito Rock were at the top of their game with Zito's career as a production manager and Christin's job as a hair and makeup artist. After the pandemic put them both out of work, they decided to change things up and started making cinnamon rolls through their business "Rock N Rollz." The pair gained success quickly and have sold over 22,000 rolls to date. They also partnered with "MusiCares" to donate their profits to other people in the music industry affected by Covid-19. Kelly was impressed by their mission and their delicious rolls, so she reached out to Pandora to donate some extra funds to their worthy cause.

