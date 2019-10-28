Country Singer Ned LeDoux Mourns Loss Of 2-Year-Old Daughter After 'Tragic Choking Accident'

Also available on the NBC app

Ned LeDoux is mourning a devastating loss. The country singer shared the news that his 2-year-old daughter, Haven, died on Oct. 20 after a "tragic choking accident" at home. He and wife Morgan are also parents to son Branson, and the family celebrated Haven's birthday just six weeks before her passing. Ned had posted a photo of Haven smiling alongside festive treats and decorations, writing in his caption that he was "happy to be home for this special day."

