Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dies In Car Crash At Age 30

Also available on the NBC app

Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris has died at age 30. Her publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news to Billboard in a statement, writing that Kylie "had passed away in a car accident." The "Twenty Years From Now" artist died in a three-vehicle collision in Taos, N.M., according to multiple reports. The Taos County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl both died in the incident.

Appearing: