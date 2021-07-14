Also available on the nbc app

Ashley Monroe has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. The country singer, who is a member of Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, told fans in a candid Instagram post that she is battling Waldenström macroglobulinemia, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life,” she wrote in part.

