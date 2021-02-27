Also available on the nbc app

There's a new Mrs. Duggar in the family! Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are married after a three-month engagement. The newlyweds announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend, confirming that they exchanged vows on Feb. 26. Justin, 18, and Claire, 19, issued a joint statement about their milestone, sharing gratitude for having found one another and celebrating all that life awaits them. "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," they said.

