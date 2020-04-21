Also available on the nbc app

NBC's newest drama, "Council Of Dads," tells the story of a cancer patient (Tom Everett Scott) who recruits his three friends to act as father figures for his five children in his absence. "This is a story about the ways in which people can step up for each other in extraordinary ways," Sarah Wayne Callies, who portays Robin, says in an exclusive first look at the series, which teases new scenes from its upcoming second episode. Episode 2 of "Council of Dads" airs April 30 at 9/8c on NBC, following an encore airing of the show's series premiere at 8/7c.

Appearing: