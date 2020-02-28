Also available on the nbc app

Explosive new details have been released in a court filing by Lori Loughlin’s defense team about the alleged mastermind behind the college admissions scandal, Rick Singer. Access Hollywood has obtained what could be bombshell evidence which lawyer's call "Exhibit A": notes allegedly made by Singer on his iPhone which Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's attorney say were held back as evidence by the government. Access legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down the new evidence that could clear the couple.

Appearing: