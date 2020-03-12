Also available on the nbc app

Kim Dickens is looking back on her legendary TV resume! The actress stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about her new role on "Briarpatch," revealing that she feels it's the greatest character she's ever played. Kim also weighed in on the possibility of her "Fear the Walking Dead" making a comeback. You can catch "Briarpatch" Monday night on USA Network.

Appearing: