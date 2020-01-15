Cougar Hattie Wiener, 83, Proves You Can Have Lots Of Sex At Any Age: ‘I Do It On The First Date’

Also available on the NBC app

Hattie Wiener is not shy when it comes to sex! The 83-year-old will appear on this season of WE TV’s “Extreme Love,” where she is featured for her love of giving—and receiving!—orgasms from younger men. Hattie told Access Hollywood all about how she felt she was “starting her life over” by sleeping with younger men, and reveals that no matter what time of day it is she is always date-ready. Why? As Hattie said, “All of life is foreplay!” Plus, we got a glimpse into Hattie’s taste in men when she played a fun dating game where she swiped yes or no on some of our favorite hunky celebs. You can catch Hattie’s episode this Friday, January 17th at 10PM ET/PT on WE TV.

Appearing: