Cory Monteith’s mother is honoring her son’s friendship with Naya Rivera after the “Glee” star’s body was recovered from Lake Piru on the seventh anniversary of Cory’s tragic death. “Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know,” Cory’s mother Ann McGregor wrote on Instagram. Naya was found in the California lake after drowning while out boating with her son, while Cory tragically passed away in 2013 of an accidental drug overdose.

