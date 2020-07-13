Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but never forgotten. Cory Monteith fans remember the late "Glee" star on the seventh anniversary of his death, as the search for the body of his co-star Naya Rivera comes to a close. The hashtag #7YearsWithoutCory began trending on Twitter on July 13, the day he passed away from an accidental overdose in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013. He was just 31 years old. "Glee" fans noted that the date has added significance this year amid Naya's disappearance. Social media users paid tribute to both stars and their legacies…with many sharing photos of Cory and Naya smiling together in happier times and others penning heartfelt messages of sorrow and condolences.

