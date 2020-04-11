Also available on the NBC app

Broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo and former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood are two of many people who have fought and beat the coronavirus. Access Hollywood shares the stories of a few of those survivors, including a 104-year-old World War II veteran, a 6-year-old cystic fibrosis warrior, and Diana Berrent who donated her plasma to help researchers find a treatment for the virus. She also started Survivor Corps, a grass roots effort to connect survivors with scientists and researchers.

