Prince William Video Chats With Community Volunteers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
CLIP 04/13/20
Broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo and former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood are two of many people who have fought and beat the coronavirus. Access Hollywood shares the stories of a few of those survivors, including a 104-year-old World War II veteran, a 6-year-old cystic fibrosis warrior, and Diana Berrent who donated her plasma to help researchers find a treatment for the virus. She also started Survivor Corps, a grass roots effort to connect survivors with scientists and researchers.