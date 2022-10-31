Main Content

Cormac Roth, Tim Roth's Son, Loses Battle With Cancer At 25

Michael Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has passed away at 25. The Roth family shared a statement with Access Hollywood on Monday announcing the sad news that Cormac lost his battle with cancer. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end," his family wrote.

