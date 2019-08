Also available on the NBC app

Add actress to Corinne Foxx's resume! The young star stopped by Access Live to dish about starring in her first flick, "47 Meters Down: Uncaged." Corinne opens up about what it was like teaming up with Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine for the shark movie. The 25-year-old also reveals how her dad, Jamie Foxx, totally supported her throughout the movie, even though she didn't know how to swim!

