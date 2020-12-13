Also available on the nbc app

Like father, like daughter! Corinne Foxx tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about working with her dad, Jamie Foxx, on the upcoming Netflix series "Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me," which is based on their life. Corinne reveals that as a producer for the show she's actually Jamie's boss and he listens to her when she tells him to show up to set on time and know his lines! The "Am I Doing This Right?" podcast host also reflects on deciding to pursue acting as her real passion after first starting out in PR post-college. Catch Corinne in "Safety," streaming now on Disney+.

