Also available on the NBC app

From the big screen to real life... The cast of "Contagion," including stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Laurence Fishburne, teamed up with Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to issue a series of public service announcements aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. The actors partnered with scientists at the university for the "Control the Contagion" campaign with the goal of curbing the misleading and inaccurate information that has been circulating on the news and social media. The PSAs were all written under the guidance of the same experts who worked on the 2011 movie, and the videos were shot by the A-listers themselves.

Appearing: