The mystery man who wooed three different “Real Housewives of New York” stars is revealing his identity! During an appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef,” “American Idol” alum Constantine Maroulis revealed that he was the unnamed person Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer revealed they and former co-star Tinsley Mortimer had a past with in the Bravo show’s most recent episode. The singer shared more details about his connections with each of the ladies on the podcast.

