Constance Wu had the sweetest reaction to a blast from the past! At the premiere of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" in New York City, Access Hollywood showed her a surprise video message from Montana Gold Bread Co. bakery owners Rich and Sher Lahvic, who Constance worked for at her very first job – an experience she wrote about in her forthcoming essay collection "Making A Scene." "I was always afraid they wouldn't remember me, so seeing that is – oh my god, that's so sweet!" she said as she teared up. Constance also shared her daughter's reaction to her singing in "Lyle" and revealed she has yet to meet co-star Shawn Mendes. "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is only in theaters Oct. 7. "Making A Scene" is available Oct. 4 wherever books are sold.

