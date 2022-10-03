Main Content

Constance Wu Tears Up Over Surprise Message From Her First-Ever Bosses: 'You Meant So Much To Me'

CLIP10/02/22

Constance Wu had the sweetest reaction to a blast from the past! At the premiere of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" in New York City, Access Hollywood showed her a surprise video message from Montana Gold Bread Co. bakery owners Rich and Sher Lahvic, who Constance worked for at her very first job – an experience she wrote about in her forthcoming essay collection "Making A Scene." "I was always afraid they wouldn't remember me, so seeing that is – oh my god, that's so sweet!" she said as she teared up. Constance also shared her daughter's reaction to her singing in "Lyle" and revealed she has yet to meet co-star Shawn Mendes. "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is only in theaters Oct. 7. "Making A Scene" is available Oct. 4 wherever books are sold.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: constance wu, lyle lyle crocodile, movies, interview, celebrity, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.