Constance Wu isn't ready to say goodbye to "Fresh Off the Boat." The actress got emotional in an interview with Access Hollywood while reflecting on the final season of the ABC sitcom. "This show has always really been kind of my home, like my anchor," she said. "So, when all the other stuff gets out of control or goes kind of nuts, coming home to 'Fresh Off the Boat' has always been, sort of, it's just been like coming back to my heart." Constance also gushed over Awkwafina's big win at the 2020 Golden Globes and dished about the "Crazy Rich Asians" sequel!

