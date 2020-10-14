Also available on the nbc app

Conchata Ferrell, who was famous for her role on “Two and a Half Men,” has died at 77. According to Deadline, Ferrell passed away at Sherman Oaks Hospital with loved ones by her side. Her death comes months after she suffered a heart attack while in the ICU for a kidney infection. The three-time Emmy nominee was best known for her role as housekeeper Berta on the long-running CBS sitcom. Her multi-decade Hollywood career included numerous appearances on TV and in film, from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Erin Brockovich” and more. Charlie Sheen, Melanie Lynskey, Melissa Joan Hart, and more stars are mourning the loss of the beloved actress.

