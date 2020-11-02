Also available on the nbc app

Trouble in paradise? Not so fast! Common shut down rumors of a breakup with girlfriend Tiffany Haddish as he shared high praise for the comedian during an interview for "The Karen Hunter Show" on SiriusXM. "We're doing wonderful," he said. "She's a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women." The "Girls Trip" actress confirmed her romance with the musician and activist in July 2020 on "Stev-O's Wild Ride" podcast.

