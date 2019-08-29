Common and Erykah Badu Surprise High School Students With Inspiring Back-To-School Visit

Also available on the NBC app

Common served up some back-to-school inspiration for teens in Dallas. The rapper and his longtime pal and onetime love Erykah Badu joined forces for a surprise visit to Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, which his Erykah's alma mater. Common delivered a moving speech for the students, encouraging them to follow their passions, be resilient in the face of setbacks and give back to others through their art. He and Erykah also took the stage for an impromptu performance.

