Beloved actor and comedian Sinbad is on the mend after suffering a stroke. His family revealed the sad news in a statement that read, "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continue prayers for his healing." The 64-year-old star, whose real name is David Adkins, shares two children with his wife, Meredith.

