Comedian Chris Cotton Dies At 32 Just Weeks Before First Baby Is Due

Comedy Central star Chris Cotton has died at just 32 years old. The stand-up comedian and host passed away weeks before his first baby was due to arrive, and the network mourned the loss in a Twitter statement calling him "a joy to be around." A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Cotton's pregnant wife, Erica, who is reportedly due in February. The fundraiser surpassed its $35,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

