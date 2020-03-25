Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood is and opening up like never before. The former “Bachelor” is getting honest and real about the deep-seated issues of insecurity and anxiety that has controlled him his whole life. Colton admitted that he used to question his sexuality after years of getting bullied. "It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it," he told People Magazinein their new issue. "I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn't."

