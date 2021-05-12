Also available on the nbc app

Colton Underwood is getting more open about his journey of publicly coming out as a gay man. Nearly one month after the former "Bachelor" spoke his truths during a bombshell interview with "Good Morning America," Colton revealed that he had experimented with men prior to joining the hit ABC franchise. "I'll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,' but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette. "When I say ‘hookups,' not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that," he said in a new interview with Variety.

