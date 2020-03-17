Also available on the NBC app

We think Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph won't be leaving the comfort of their home anytime soon! The former Bachelor took to Instagram to share that during a quick trip out of self-isolation due to the spread of the coronavirus, his girlfriend got stung by a stingray. "While we were in isolation yesterday we decided to take a quick trip to the ocean and swim. It was cut short after a sting ray stung @cassierandolph in the foot," he wrote alongside a video of Cassie's reaction to the painful injury.

