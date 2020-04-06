Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood is spilling the tea! The former Bachelor got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about getting super personal in his new memoir "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV." Colton revealed how his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, reacted to all his personal details now being public. Colton also shared why he hopes that Clare Crawley will get the hit franchise "back on track." Plus, Colton shared his insight on those Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan romance rumors.

Appearing: