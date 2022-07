He's not a bachelor anymore! Colton Underwood sat down with Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about his new show "Beyond The Edge" as well as his Netflix show "Coming Out Colton" and life with fiancé, Jordan C. Brown. Colton gushed, "Jordan is unbelievable... Him and I are in such a good place. I'm so happy." "Beyond The Edge" airs Wednesdays at 9pm on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

