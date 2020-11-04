Also available on the nbc app

Colton Underwood claims Cassie Randolph has dropped her restraining order against him. The reality star issued his first public remarks about the legal saga between him and his ex, alleging in a statement to Access Hollywood on Tuesday that the situation is now resolved. "Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Colton's statement read. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter." Access has reached out to Cassie's reps for comment.

