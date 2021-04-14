Main Content

Colton Underwood Apologizes To Ex Cassie Randolph After Coming Out As Gay

Colton Underwood is ready to speak his truth. The “Bachelor” alum came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it,” he said. “The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

