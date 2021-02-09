McKinley Elves was just 11 years old when he found out he was colorblind, but at 22 years old something happened that changed his life! McKinley’s best friends bought him corrective glasses that would help him see color for the first time. Kelly tears up watching the viral video where McKinley wore the glasses for the first time and reacted to his surroundings. Pilot Pens awards him $1,000 to have some fun with his new shades.

