Jon Gosselin is soaking up some quality time with his kids as summer winds down! The famous father of eight took a trip to the beach in Florida, with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and two of his septuplets, Collin and Hannah. Colleen shared a photo of the foursome smiling arm in arm by the sea, and wrote, "A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation! Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!"

