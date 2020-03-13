Also available on the NBC app

It's been one year since the college admissions scandal sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. On March 12, 2019, the department of justice filed charges against Rick Singer and 50 others and it took a few hours to reveal that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those charged. Now, legal expert Misty Marris breaks down the timeline with All Access, from Huffman's 11 days behind bars to Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's not guilty pleas and more.

