Also available on the nbc app

Colin Kaepernick is providing financial assistance to protesters who need legal representation. The former NFL quarterback announced his plan to help those facing charges in the wake of George Floyd's death through his Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative. The program provides access to top defense lawyers and covers fees for those fighting injustice in Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody on May 25. "In fighting for liberation, there's always retaliation," Kaepernick tweeted. "We must protect our Freedom Fighters."

Appearing: