Colin Jost Shares Mom's Hilarious Reaction To His & Scarlett Johansson's Son Cosmo's Name

CLIP10/01/21
Colin Jost's mom wasn't exactly sold on his baby boy's being named Cosmo at first! During a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the "Saturday Night Live" comedian shared his family's reaction to the name he and wife Scarlett Johansson picked for their first kiddo together. "My family is very supportive always. My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing?" he joked.

