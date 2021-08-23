Colin Hanks who is a paid spokesperson for MLS All-Star Game joined Mario Lopez on Access Daily to chat about the upcoming event that’s happening in Los Angeles. He joked that his real dad is none other than Hollywood actor Michael Keaton! The joke started when Colin's real dad, Tom Hanks, was mistakenly associated with a Michael Keaton movie. Colin Hanks couldn't help but continue the joke by posting a photo of Michael Keaton on social media on Father's Day for years. Colin claims he has never met Michael Keaton but that his dad thought the joke was hilarious. The actor also revealed he’s a big fan of Apple TV’s hit “Ted Lasso” and would love to join the cast of the show. The MLS All-Star Game will be in Los Angeles on 8/25.

