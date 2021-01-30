Also available on the nbc app

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci first met 20 years ago on the set of the HBO movie "Conspiracy." They became the best of friends, and their decades-long bond is obvious in their new film "Supernova"! Colin and Stanley tell All Access' Kit Hoover about the "beautiful couple with a real history and real depth" that they play onscreen. Plus, during a round of "Friends Uncensored," the guys spilled fun details about who pays the bill at dinner, who holds their liquor the best and more! "Supernova" debuts in theaters Jan. 29 and on digital Feb. 16.

