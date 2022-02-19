Also available on the nbc app

Even Colin Farrell hardly recognized himself in "The Batman"! The actor and his co-star John Turturro tell Access Hollywood about the upcoming version of the classic superhero epic and why it's also a successful detective story. How did Colin react when he saw his incredible prosthetic transformation as villain Penguin, and what did his kids think? "The Batman" hits theaters March 4.

