Access Hollywood
Colin Farrell Admits He Went Into 'Full Geek Mode' Over His 'The Batman' Transformation As Penguin

CLIP02/19/22
Even Colin Farrell hardly recognized himself in "The Batman"! The actor and his co-star John Turturro tell Access Hollywood about the upcoming version of the classic superhero epic and why it's also a successful detective story. How did Colin react when he saw his incredible prosthetic transformation as villain Penguin, and what did his kids think? "The Batman" hits theaters March 4.

