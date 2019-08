Also available on the NBC app

Cole Sprouse shared the "weird story" of his first kiss with W Magazine, revealing the smooch happened with a girl named Charlene in the back of a hearse! "I must have been 7 and Charlene and I and her father went to this 'hearse gathering' in like a park," the "Riverdale" star recalled. "We sat in that area of the casket… and then we pecked on the lips, and it was just lightning in a bottle."

