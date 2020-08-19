Also available on the NBC app

Cole Sprouse is speaking out about his split from Lili Reinhart. The “Riverdale” star posted on Instagram saying they called it quits in March. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he wrote in part.

