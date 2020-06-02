Also available on the nbc app

In a powerful Instagram post, Cole Sprouse revealed that he was detained over the weekend while rallying for justice in the death of George Floyd. “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” he wrote in part. Cole emphasized that “as a straight white man, and a public figure,” the “institutional consequences” of his detainment were “nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” adding: “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn't make it such."

