Cole Sprouse Locks Lips With Birthday Girl Lili Reinhart In Swoon-Worthy Tribute: I'm 'So Lucky'

Cole Sprouse is showering Lili Reinhart with kisses on her birthday! The "Riverdale" actor celebrated his on and off-screen love's 23rd birthday on Sept. 13 by posting four of their PDA-filled photo booth snaps on Instagram. "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven't I just been so lucky since?" he wrote. Cole's romantic gesture comes mere weeks after Lili celebrated her beau's own birthday on Instagram by writing him a poem.

