Also available on the nbc app

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are speaking out after they and "Riverdale" costars Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa were accused of sexual assault or harassment by anonymous accounts on Twitter. "Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue," Cole tweeted.

Appearing: