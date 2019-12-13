Also available on the NBC app

They grow up so fast, don't they? Cole Sprouse reunited with his "Big Daddy" co-star Adam Sandler 20 years later, posing with the comedy superstar at the premiere of his acclaimed new film "Uncut Gems." The "Riverdale" star couldn't have looked happier to support his former on-screen father, who's getting major awards season buzz for his "Uncut Gems" performance. The pair first teamed up when Cole and his twin brother Dylan portrayed Adam's adopted son in the 1999 comedy.

